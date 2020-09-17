Roadies Revolution 17 had a fantastic journey in Rishikesh and Himachal and the adventure reality show has now moved to Rupnagar - the first excavation site of Harappan civilization in India and as we see in the last episode, the contestants have got themselves ready – the Harrapan way! With each passing day, the fight is getting tough, expectations are getting high, bonds are getting stronger and tiffs are intensifying. This season, the contestants are making every possible attempt to make their journey count and are fighting back with their best calibre. Roadies Revolution 17: After Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh, the MTV Show Resumes Shoot in Mumbai.

This week, the money won from the task will go to Government Primary & Middle School of Barari Village – a government school which has a sports room but the roof of which is demolished. The money will help them fix the same so the sports room becomes functional again. The sixth task for the season was announced last week – Hadippa Games which comprises of four stages and one advantage in every stage. Roadies Revolution 17's Rishikesh Journey Comes To An End With Gang Leader Neha Dhupia Getting Betrayed Again and Double Evictions Taking Place This Week.

While the last episode saw Nikhil’s team getting an advantage for Javelin Throw and Neha and Varun’s team getting the advantage for Disc Throw. The game will get intense with the upcoming tasks like Disc Throw, Bow and arrow hitting, and the Hadippa Games finale task – Choti Fight. There’s more to this ride! While the contestants will be seen enjoying themselves, the drama and tiffs amongst them and with the celebrity leaders, is surely not to be missed. Additionally, the episode will eventually become dramatic when team leaders Prince Narula and Varun Sood’s teams will be competing against each other when they both were competing on Roadies season 12.

And just when you think it all ends, Roadies Revolution comes with a surprise! Four people have reached the campsite, who are they, what will be their role and what is coming up on the contestants way! Prince, Nikhil and Varun have gained 2 stars in the journey as of now. Will this task break a lead amongst the three or Neha will reach at the same level?

