After a rather interesting journey in Rishikesh, the team of Roadies Revolution 17 is all set to resume its shoot in Mumbai, after having been given the green light by the authorities. Post months of hiatus induced by the global pandemic, Roadies Revolution resumed shoot in Mumbai on September 10, 2020. The 17th season of India’s longest-running adventure reality show kicked off earlier this year in Rishikesh and moved to Himachal before the lockdown put a halt on all outdoor filming activities. However, given the standard operating procedures as issued by the I&B Ministry for TV shooting and production, the impending leg of Roadies Revolution will take place in Mumbai this month. Roadies Revolution 17's Rishikesh Journey Comes To An End With Gang Leader Neha Dhupia Getting Betrayed Again and Double Evictions Taking Place This Week.

From social distancing norms to headcount on location to frequent hand washing and sanitization protocols and stay over facilities for contestants and crew, the shoot is in complete compliance with the guidelines and safety protocol as issued by relevant authorities. The contestants travelling for the show have already been following stipulated quarantine procedures and will be stationed at one place from start to end. Also, COVID-19 tests have been done for all parties concerned. Roadies Revolution: Varun Sood Is Excited to Become the Youngest Gang Leader on MTV Show As He Replaces Raftaar.

For a format like Roadies which requires intense on-ground activity, MTV is ensuring that all filming locations are equipped with optimum medical facilities including an ambulance that would be stationed on the set at all times. In addition to that, all the contestants and crew will be provided with packed food, and the food packets will be run through a UV sterilizer, along with timely breaks during shoots to ensure all safety measures are adhered to. Not only that, but even the high intensity tasks on the show will also be created in a safe environment under the supervision of professionals specializing in safety, to ensure the proper execution of COVID safety measures.

Replete with action and drama, Roadies Revolution is already scaling up the entertainment quotient for its fans. With shoots resuming for the same, the show now aims to raise awareness and prioritize safety and well-being to fight against the global pandemic.

