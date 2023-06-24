The chaotic adventures of Joker's psychopathic girlfriend and partner in crime, Harley Quinn are set to come out soon, as the DC animated black comedy superhero show's Season 4 is marked for a July release. The last season of Harley Quinn began going deeper into her newly branded romantic relationship with Poison Ivy. When the season ended, Harley joined the Bat-Family while Ivy was poised to lead the Legion of Doom. In a funny twist, Batgirl is now the head of the Bat-Family as Bruce Wayne ended up being arrested for tax evasion. Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn to Return in DC Universe? James Gunn's Tweet Strongly Hints So!

Talking about the upcoming season and Harley's new heroic role in the show with TVLine, showrunner Justin Halpern said, quoted by Collider: "Things are so binary in the superhero world. Like, there's a bad guy, there's a good guy, and the feeling you have to be one of those things. There's also the idea of, 'Who creates this sort of bureaucracy within the superhero world'?" He continued: "It also sounds like characters like Batgirl will be getting an expanded role in the new season." "But with Batgirl, we thought there was a lot of stuff to mine in the sense that she is, like, Gen Z and looks at the world a certain way." He concluded by saying: "Harley is like a millennial who looks at the world a certain way."

"And without getting into the archetypes where it's just a very basic, 'I'm a Millennial! You're a Gen Z!,' we liked the idea of [her and Batgirl] having to both work together. Also, the way they look at what's good and bad, and the way that they talk to one another, felt really fun and interesting to us." The main cast for the DC fan-favourite includes Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as The Joker/Clayface, Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, and Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman. Harley Quinn Season 3 Trailer: Nightwing Returns to Gotham City In This New Promo For Kaley Cuoco's DC Animated Series on HBO Max!

Additional stars include Diedrich Bader as Batman, James Adomian as Bane, Briana Cuoco as Batgirl, Andy Daly as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, Harvey Guillien as Nightwing, Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon, and Matt Oberg as Kite Man. Developed by Justin Halpern Patrick, Schumacker and Dean Lorey, the new roster of episodes will see series writer Sarah Peters taking over as executive producer and showrunner. The show is set to premiere on Max (formerly known as HBO Max) on July 27, 2023.

