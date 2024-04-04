Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, The First Omen is a psychological horror film based on characters created by David Seltzer. Starring Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, and Ralph Ineson, with Charles Dance and Bill Nighy in pivotal roles, the movie is set to hit cinemas on April 5, marking the sixth installment of the franchise. The sixth Omen film is set to release, almost 18 years after the original 1976 debut. Fans eagerly anticipate the chilling sequences that have become synonymous with the franchise, promising another spine-tingling cinematic experience. The First Omen Trailer Out: Prequel of 1976 Horror Classic Unleashes Antichrist in Rome, Promises Terrifying Thrills (Watch Video).

Let's see what critics have to say about the film in their reviews.

The Jam Report com: One big surprise is the level of body horror depicted in the film. Arkasha Stevenson has directed key scenes that are remarkably confrontational for a studio-produced release. There are many techniques for scaring an audience in a horror film: startling them, filling them with suspense, building a sense of dread, and actively revulsing them. Stevenson seems particularly adept at the latter two. Any well-viewed horror fan can spot the influences easily – particularly from Andrzej Zulawski’s Possession (1981) – but they are well-integrated and hugely effective. Of course it is also near-impossible to watch abuse of children by the Church and not resonate with their own real-life record of the same. I am not sure any Hollywood horror film has previously been quite this cynical of Catholicism.

The Deadline: Stevenson takes a respectful approach to the “Omen” series, if not to Catholic traditions or clergy. In addition to reverently acknowledging Jerry Goldsmith’s disconcerting choral score, “The First Omen” brings back Father Brennan (Ralph Ineson), whom we saw so iconically impaled in the 1976 film. While it’s fun to see this blathering loon alive again, the true protagonist is a virginal American novice named Margaret (Nell Tiger Free), who arrives wide-eyed and openhearted at Vizzardeli Orphanage in Rome, incapable of imagining the scope of the conspiracy practiced within. The First Omen Prequel Unleashes Eerie First Look and Sets April 5, 2024 Release Date (View Pic).

Praguereporter com: 2024 hasn’t gotten off to a strong start in the horror department, with the release of Blumhouse clunkers Night Swim and Imaginary and the aforementioned Immaculate. That one received some surprisingly positive reviews despite its dull presentation, but from scares and atmosphere to a coherent storyline and genuine character development, The First Omen gives horror fans everything Immaculate failed to deliver.

