Saas Bina Sasural fame actress Rubina Dilaik on Monday shared a video of herself grooving to the superhit track "Aaiye Meharbaan" sung by Asha Bhosle. Rubina took to her Instagram, where she enjoys 9.6 million followers, and dropped the video. The snippet shows the Chotti Bahu actress dressed in a black gown with turtleneck. Rubina Dilaik Stuns in a Red Turtleneck Dress in Latest Photoshoot, Shares ‘Rubi-Licious’ Pics on Insta.

She opted for glossy red lips, golden eyeshadow, with her hair tied in a low bun. For accessories, she chose big golden hoop earrings, and bracelets. The outfit was rounded off with black heels. In the video, Rubina could be seen lip-syncing to the song "Aaiye Meharbaan" from the 1958 crime thriller Howrah Bridge starring Ashok Kumar and Madhubala.

Rubina Dilaik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Recently, Rubina and her actor husband Abhinav Shukla celebrated three months of their twin daughters - Jeeva and Edhaa. On the work front, Rubina was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, while Abhinav was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2024 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).