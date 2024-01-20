Actress Rubina Dilaik, who is currently enjoying her motherhood phase, dropped a candid video of herself taking time off from her mommy duties on Saturday. At the same time, her husband, Abhinav Shukla, shared the day plan with their twin daughters. Rubina and Abhinav have recently become parents to the twin daughters -- Jeeva and Edhaa. The Shakti actress is an ardent social media user and enjoys 9.5 million followers on Instagram. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes video wherein she can be seen getting her hair styled in a salon. Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Name their Babies, Edhaa and Jeeva - Know What They Mean!

Rubina wears a blue co-ord set and flaunts her hairstyle while soaking in the winter sun. The video was titled: “POV: When you manage some time off from Mommy Duties”. Rubina gave the music of the track “Apa Fer Milaange” to her video and wrote in a caption: “Now there’s no #me #time left, but I am loving it”, followed by a red heart emoji. Her husband Abhinav commented on the video: “Don’t worry, Daddy is having a party with E & J, had 60-90ml milk respectively, watching the ceiling lamp & listening to Punjabi music”.

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram Post

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and Abhinav was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

