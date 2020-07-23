Actress Sally Carman feels getting engaged amid the Covid-19 pandemic was a complete surprise package. In an interview to My Weekly magazine, Sally spoke about how she got engaged to her "Coronation Street" co-star Joe Duttine, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "I got engaged during lockdown, which was a complete surprise. Joe took me and his kids for a walk. Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Are Engaged! Checkout Here the Pic of the Actress’ Engagement Ring

He was talking about the Coiners, who used to hide forged coins in the dry stone walls, and told us to see if we could find any. I was totally oblivious and found the engagement ring hidden in the wall. It was really beautiful," she recalled. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Engaged? Couple Spark Rumours After Recent Pictures Show the British Model Sporting a Ring

In March, Sally took to her Instagram account and shared the news about her engagement among fans. She had posted a picture of her ring with the pair drinking champagne, and captioned: "So this happened...#yes"

