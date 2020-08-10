Only last week, actor Samir Sharma, who played Shaurya Maheshwari in Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, was found hanging from the kitchen of his Malad home. And from reports, it was ascertained that the actor had been dead for a few days before his body was discovered. While no suicide note was found in the house, Samir had penned a long note on Sushant Singh Rajput's death about depression. And now, a close friend of the actor has revealed that Samir had been suffering from mental health issues for a while. Sameer Sharma, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor, Dies By Suicide.

The friend told Bombay Times, "He was suffering from a mood disorder and had been visiting a psychiatrist. He was a fun-loving guy and whenever we friends would jam together, we would have a good time. But, there were also times when he would completely cut off from all of us. The past few months may have been stressful for him." About Samir facing a financial crunch during lockdown, the friend revealed, "He hadn’t resumed shooting post the lockdown, so yes, he may have been going through some financial issues." Samir Sharma Dies By Suicide: Late Actor Was A Photography Enthusiast; Take A Look At Mumbai Through His Eyes.

The report also stated that the police are still awaiting Samir's final post-mortem report. His last rites were performed on Friday (August 7, 2020), by his sister and her husband who flew in from Bengaluru. Samir's parents, who are also based there, could not make it to Mumbai. Raghu Ram Pens A Heartfelt Note For Late Actor Samir Sharma, Says ‘Goodbye, My Sweet, Troubled Friend’.

The daily also spoke to an official from the Malad Police Station who revealed, "We are awaiting the final post-mortem report, but our preliminary investigations reveal that he was suffering from mental health issues." Rest in peace Samir.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).