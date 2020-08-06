Popular actor Sameer Sharma has allegedly died by suicide. The actor was found hanging his kitchen at his residence in CHS building of Malad West. Mumbai police have reported it under Accidental Death Report. More details will follow soon. As per a report by mid-day, the night duty watchman saw the body and informed the residents of the building. As per the report, police says that death occurred two days back. There was no suicide note found on the spot. "A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy,” said senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station.

The actor is best known for playing Shaurya Maheshwari in the hit TV show Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke. He played step-father to characters played by actresses Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam. Sameer also famously replaced Abhinav Shukla in Geet as Dev Khurana, who wasl Geet's (Drashti Dhami) husband. He also played a key role in the army-based show Left Right Left.

Check Out Mumbai Police's First Statement Here:

TV actor & model Sameer Sharma was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling at his residence in Malad West last night. Accidental Death Report registered, body sent for autopsy. Looking at body's condition, it's suspected that he died by suicide two days back: Malad Police. #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

In the recent past, TV actors like Preksha Mehta and Manmeet Grewal have died by suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput, who started off his career with TV and went on to become a popular Bollywood actor, also died by suicide on June 14. May their soul rest in eternal peace.

