Actor Samir Sharma, who was a part of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and played the role of Shaurya Maheshwari, died by suicide a few days back. His body was discovered by his watchman and was sent for an autopsy, with Malad Police station registering an accidental death report. Samir did not leave a suicide note behind and lived alone in his Malad Flat. Samir's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-stars Pooja Joshi, Lataa Sabharwal, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam among others posted condolences and shared some memories about the late actor. Sameer Sharma, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor, Dies By Suicide.

It has come to light that Samir was a divorcee and his parents and sister reside in Bangalore and have been informed. It is also being said that Samir had hung himself a few days back but his body was discovered on August 6. Samir Sharma Dies By Suicide: Late Actor Was A Photography Enthusiast; Take A Look At Mumbai Through His Eyes.

Check Out Their Posts Below:

Pooja Joshi

Rhea Sharma

Rhea Sharma's Instagram Story

Kaveri Priyam

Lataa Saberwal

Sonia Kour

View this post on Instagram Speechless💔💔💔💔💔💔.....am gonna miss you so much 😭😭😭😭#samirsharma A post shared by Sonia Kour official💓 (@sonia_kour4) on Aug 6, 2020 at 5:44am PDT

Samir was a part of shows like Dil Kya Chahta Hai, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Geet... Hui Sabse Parayi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?... Ek Baar Phir and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke among others. He also played pivotal roles in Hasee Toh Phasee and Ittefaq. Rest in peace Samir.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).