Samir Sharma was a popular television actor. He died by suicide on August 5, 2020, at his Mumbai residence. Known for his roles in the television serials such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Left Right Left, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, among others, he was one of the popular faces in the small screen industry. Besides acting in TV serials, Samir Sharma had also appeared in two Hindi films – Hasee Toh Phasee and Ittefaq. His sudden demise came as a huge shock to many. Raghu Ram has shared a heartfelt note for the late actor on Twitter and mentioned in his post, ‘Goodbye, My Sweet, Troubled Friend’. Samir Sharma, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor, Dies By Suicide.

Raghu Ram has shared a monochrome pic in which he and Samir Sharma are seen all smiles. He wrote, “Goodbye, my sweet, troubled friend. Thank you for being there for me when I needed it ... I wish I could have been there for you too. I will always remember you with love. And with regret. I really hope your pain is finally at an end.” Samir Sharma Dies By Suicide: Twitterati Shocked To Hear About Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor’s Death.

Raghu Ram Remembers Late Actor Samir Sharma

Goodbye, my sweet, troubled friend. Thank you for being there for me when I needed it ... I wish I could have been there for you too. I will always remember you with love. And with regret. I really hope your pain is finally at an end. pic.twitter.com/thAcOIde5U — Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) August 8, 2020

Samir Sharma was found dead at his Malad residence. It was the security guard of the society who found him dead and alerted the society members. There is no clarity why Samir took such a drastic step and the case is currently being investigated by the Malad Police. Senior Inspector George Fernandes has stated that a case of accidental death has been registered.

