Sandeepa Dhar plays a dancer in her upcoming, yet-untitled web series. She says the best part about the show is it gave her a chance to do something she loves the most -- dance. While Sandeepa essays Maina, a headstrong and ambitious dancer, the series also features Vikram Singh Chauhan. Sandeepa Dhar Birthday: 8 Pictures of the Mum Bhai Actress That Serve Fashion to the ‘T’ (View Pics).

"Maina is an independent and ambitious character who drives the narrative of the show in a contemporary modern story, which attracted me the most. She is a sweet and sour girl on the path of fulfilling her dreams and aspirations which I believe a majority of the audience will connect with. The best part about this series that got me excited was that I did what I loved the most -- danced my way through the role and absolutely enjoyed playing this quirky yet confident character," said Sandeepa. International Dance Day: Sandeepa Dhar Shakes a Leg with a Clone Filter On (Watch Video).

The romantic track with Vikram plays an important part in the show, she says. "I was glad Vikram and I hit it off in the first meeting itself as that helped in bringing the chemistry alive between the two characters," she added. The yet-untitled show will air on Disney+ Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2021 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).