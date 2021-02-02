Actress Sandeepa Dhar made her acting debut with Isi Life Mein (2010) and since then has been the talk of the town. Her first flick also got her a nomination at the Filmfare's in Best Female Debut category. Having said that, she’s a trained dancer and have also tried her hands on web-series. However, these are a few facts which fan know about her, but what people don’t know is that she's a fashion inspiration to many girls out there. Just a visit to her Instagram and we bet you’ll not get disappointed. And as the actress celebrates her birthday today (Feb 2), we would love to talk about her always bang-on style game. International Dance Day: Sandeepa Dhar Shakes a Leg with a Clone Filter On (Watch Video).

From sarees, high fashion to something classy and chic, Sandeepa’s stylish Instagram account is too good to be true. With 1.6 million insta fam, the actress’ style is just on point and we love it. The best part of her style is that it ain’t outdated and is perfect to the ‘t’. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Preity Zinta Birthday: Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho – 7 Best Roles That Prove She’s More Than Just a ‘Pretty’ Face.

Floral Fashion Fantasy!

Loads of Colour!

Hottie In Gold!

Black + Latex = Sexy Combo!

Desi Girl!

Flaunting Her Hot Bod!

Drape It like Her!

Daring and How!

So, which style from the above is your favourite? Workwise, Sandeepa was last seen in movie Kaagaz (2021) and web-series Mum Bhai (2020). Her role in the later was very much appreciated. Coming back to her fashion, isn’t she just amazing? Happy Birthday. Sandeepa Dhar. Stay tuned!

