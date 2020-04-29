International Dance Day: Sandeepa Dhar Shakes a Leg with a Clone Filter On (Watch Video)

Sandeepa Dhar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Sandeepa Dhar has shared on the social media a beautiful photograph of herself after a workout. Sandeepa took to Instagram to share the image of herself after working out as sunrays add more glow to her face. "The sunkissed ones, They leave a sweetness with you that changes the air you breathe forever. #postworkoutfeels #shadowplay," she captioned the image, where she is seen wearing an orange-and-black workout gear. International Dance Day: Shilpa Shetty, Rashami Desai and Other Celebrate the Day Expressing Love for This Art Form.

She later shared a video of herself dancing using a clone filter to celebrate International Dance Day. "#internationaldanceday Sorry I missed ur call, I took too long to answer cause I was dancing to the ringtone . #alwayssayyestodancing #clonesquad#greedyxtreasure," she wrote alongside the video. International Dance Day 2020: Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff And Other Bollywood Stars Who Dance Only To Steal Hearts! (Watch Videos)

Check Out Sandeepa Dhar's Instagram Video

Sandeepa Dhar's Sunkissed Photo

Sandeepa made her Bollywood debut in 2010 "Isi Life Mein" opposite actor Akshay Oberoi. She was later seen in "Gollu Aur Pappu".