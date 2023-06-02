Hansal Mehta's Scoop released on Netflix today (June 2). Since then, the show has been trending on Twitter. Starring Karishma Tanna, Zeeshan Ayyub and more in key roles, the series is inspired from Mumbai crime reporter Jigna Vora's memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. Having said that, as per early reviews, Scoop is garnering mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within few hours of its release on OTT, Scoop has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Scoop Review: Karishma Tanna Gives Career-Best Performance in Hansal Mehta's Gripping and Often Contemplative Netflix Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

Scoop full show in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Scoop 2023 Full Show Download, Scoop Tamilrockers, Scoop Tamilrockers HD Download, Scoop Show Download Pagalworld, Scoop Show Download Filmyzilla, Scoop Show Download Openload, Scoop Download Tamilrockers, Scoop Download Movierulz, Scoop Download 720p, Scoop Full Show Download 480p, Scoop Full Show Download bolly4u, Scoop Full Show Download Filmyzilla, Scoop Full Show Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the series. Scoop: Chhota Rajan Moves Bombay HC to Halt Streaming of Hansal Mehta and Karishma Tanna's Netflix Series.

Watch Scoop Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a show has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every series falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular shows need severe action.

Lastly, apart from the leads, Scoop also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Harman Baweja, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Deven Bhojani in important roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2023 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).