Actor Sharad Malhotra, who is currently enthralling everyone in the negative role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise's fifth edition, in a recent interview revealed that he was quite apprehensive on playing the negative role for the very first time and that it took him some convincing to accept the role. "I think I was very apprehensive about it as I have always played a positive lead in all my shows."

"When I got to know that Ekta (Kapoor) ma’am wants me to play the negative lead, I was a little scared. I wasn’t worried about her vision but if I could do it or not. I discussed this prospect, and everyone told me that this is something I had never done in the past and something people had not seen me do," Sharad revealed to SpotboyE. Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal Joins Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra In Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show?.

Happy with the response his first of a kind experiment with the role of an antagonist got, Sharad revealed, "I did not want to watch the first episode and thought that I would be trolled. When I finally saw it and the kind of response I was getting, I welled up a little. This kind of love, adulation and the frenzy I have seen after a long time and I am grateful for that."

Back when news of Sharad being roped in for the show had come out, it was said that Sharad's bearded look during lockdown was one of the factors that drove Ekta towards her Kasam - Tere Pyar Ki actor. Talking about his look in Naagin 5, Sharad told the portal, "To be honest, I really wanted to keep a beard. I had not planned anything and thought whatever work comes I will try and sport a beard. Interestingly, I got the antagonist role and people really liked this look. I wore contact lense and lost 10kgs for it. Thankfully, people liked it and I got so many messages that people fell in love with a negative role."