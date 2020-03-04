She Trailer: Vijay Varma, Aditi Pohankar Promise an Intriguing Ride in Netflix's Upcoming Crime Drama (Watch Video)

She Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Netflix)

It looks like March is going to be a great month for Netflix users given that a brand new series, She is all set to premiere on March 20 and as the streaming giant dropped its first trailer, we couldn't help but be super-impressed by it. The series boasts of a great cast featuring Aditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma and Vishwas Kini in lead roles. From the first trailer, it looks like She is going to be a thrilling ride with a good amount of suspense. After making a mark with his brilliant performance in Gully Boy, it looks like Vijay Varma has another stunning performance to give wit this series. The Witcher Season 2: Killing Eve Actor Kim Bordia on Board for the Second Season of Henry Cavill’s Netflix Show.

The show has been penned by Imtiaz Ali and that only takes our excitement to catch this show soon on another level. The story revolves around Aditi's character taking on an undercover assignment where she undertakes the role of a sex worker to bust an underworld gang. While everyone finds her a misfit for this job, the story is expected to further show us how this constable prove she's capable and rises to power.

Check Out the Trailer of She Here:

Aditi Pohankar impresses in her role as Bhumika Pardesi, a senior constable at Reay Road Police in Mumbai. For the uninitiated, Pohankar was seen in Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi debut Lai Bhaari. Netflix Malcolm X Murder Case Documentary Influences Manhattan District Attorney to Review the 1965 Old Case.

The series has been produced by Imtiaz Ali along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Tipping Point. She is the third Indian Netflix series to release in 2020, until now, we have already seen the likes of Jharkhand-based phishing drama Jamtara which released in January, and the Taj Mahal 1989 which released over Valentines' Day, 2020.