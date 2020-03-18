She: Vijay Varma Is Intrigued by the Fact that Imtiaz Ali is the Creator of Netflix's Hard-Hitting Series

Vijay Varma, Imtiaz Ali (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor was intrigued that a story like "She" came from Imtiaz Ali. Ali has written and created the upcoming Netflix series about a timid Mumbai constable, played by Aaditi Pohankar, who realises the potential of her dormant sexuality after she goes undercover to expose a drug ring. "When 'She' came, I was extremely intrigued. I thought there must be something to the story if it has come from his (Ali's) mind," Vijay told PTI. She Trailer: Vijay Varma, Aditi Pohankar Promise an Intriguing Ride in Netflix’s Upcoming Crime Drama (Watch Video)

The "Gully Boy" star plays Sasya, a narcotic dealer who embarks on the complex relationship with Aaditi's character, Bhumika Pardesi in the series. Vijay said he was initially confused about how to play the "volatile" character, when Ali made an interesting pitch: That Sasya thinks he's the hero in his head. "It's fantastical character. I know people like him exist. People who are so openly brutal and sadistic in expressing themselves. Anushka Sharma Reveals The Plot of Her Netflix Outing ‘Mai’, Is She The Female Lead? (View Pics Inside)

She Trailer

I loved the character a lot more when I saw everyone around me love that part. There are a lot of shades to this person." Co-directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das, She will start streaming from March 20.