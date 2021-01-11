Shehnaaz Gill recently conducted a live session on Instagram wherein she opened her heart out. At the start of the video, she mentioned that she is not here to talk but to flaunt her new outfit which she wore for her latest photoshoot. However, she ended up sitting for long and also answered a few fans questions. From talking about the viral video tauda kutta tommy to mentioning about her weight loss transformation, the 'Shona Shona' babe said it all. During one instance, she mentioned that she wants to become pro at makeup so that she can save some money by not hiring an artist. Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' Dialogue Gets a Quirky Musical Touch, Courtesy 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Fame Yashraj Mukhate (Watch Video).

She said, "Someone said that your makeup is looking good. I've done this by myself. I never knew how to even do my eyebrows. I see videos daily and learn doing eyebrows and after a long time, today they are done well. I wish I could do professional makeup so that I can keep the money spent on hiring a makeup artist."

However, when one user added that she looked great when she was chubby. The Bigg Boss 13 star replied to him by saying, "I won't get work anymore if I become chubby." So, this means that one of the major reasons that Gill has on gone slimmer is because she wants to be relevant in the industry and attract work. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Party Hard in Goa, Groove To 'Teri Bhabhi' Song (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier in an interview with TOI, Shehnaaz had shared about her weight loss journey and said, "A large amount of work has come to a standstill all around, so I thought why not just go for weight loss? Kuch logon ne mere weight ka mazak udaya tha Bigg Boss 13 mein. Kai log weight lose karte hain, maine socha chalo logon ko dikhati hoon ki main bhi patli ho sakti hoon. It's not difficult to lose weight if you really want to."

"Lost 12 kg in less than 6 months, but without doing any exercise. Just my restricted food consumption did the trick," she added. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).