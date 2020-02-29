Shining Vale: Courteney Cox to Headline Starz's Horror Comedy Pilot

Courteney Cox (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Friends alum Courteney Cox will play the lead in Starz's new horror-comedy show Shining Vale. The project, which hails from Warner Bros TV and Lionsgate TV, has been penned by Jeff Astrof from a story he developed in collaboration with Catastrophe creator Sharon Horgan, reported Deadline. This Country: Seann William Scott On Board Fox’s Comedy Pilot.

The 55-year-old actor will play Patricia "Pat" Phelps, who moves with her family from the city to a small town in which terrible atrocities have happened.

"No one else seems to notice except Pat, who is convinced she's either depressed or possessed — the symptoms are exactly the same," the official logline of the show read. Topher Grace Returning to TV with a Family Comedy Pilot ‘Home Economics’.

Shining Vale will be produced by Astrof's Other Shoe Productions, Horgan and Clelia Mountford's Merman and Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment.