Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla who was not initially that active on social media, is now, and that turned out to come in handy. The hunk recently turned messiah for one of his fans recently. The fan in question tweeted to Sidharth for help in securing a bed at an Andheri hospital for her father who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in need of admission. And Sidharth reached out to her as soon as he heard and also helped her out by arranging a bed for her father. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Was the Most Tweeted Contestant As per Twitter India Reports.

The grateful fan took to Twitter to thank Sidharth for his timely help and the hunk was hailed by his Twitter fandom, for whom Sidharth already is a hero. Dil Ko Karaar Aaya: Sidharth Shukla Drops a Romantic Poster With Neha Sharma, Reveals the Song’s Release Date!.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Fan's Plea To Sidharth:

Dear @sidharth_shukla i need your help my dad has been tested positive for covid & he has been shifted to brahmakumaris hospital of andheri but their is a bed problem their can you in any way help if you know someone from the hospital please 🙏@Sid_ShuklaFC@Siddians@aashiiixo — sakshi. (@sawadekhe) August 19, 2020

Sid's Reply to Her:

Sorry just came across your tweet ... is he good plz give me five mints I will figure out ...let me know if he still needs it ... and a way to contact you — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 19, 2020

However, the fan could luckily get her father admitted to another hospital without delay. Sidharth informed his worried fandom of the same.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Spoke to her.. and had arranged for a bed also. But she doesn’t need it right now as her dad got admitted to another hospital. Wishing for his speedy recovery. Prayers for him.. — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 19, 2020

and the fan quickly thanked Sidharth for his efforts anyways.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Thanks a ton sidharth ❤️🙏😭 — sakshi. (@sawadekhe) August 19, 2020

Ever since Sidharth took home the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, the actor has become quite active on social media and frequently interacts with his fans. Sid's fanbase grew in abundance and he won millions of hearts during his stint inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. While fans await Sidharth's return to acting, the hunk has already done 2 music videos post BB13 which his fans have loved.

