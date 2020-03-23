Smriti Irani Birthday Special: When Tulsi Mihir Virani Broke Trademark Societal Norms and Did The Right Thing

Smriti Irani Birthday Special (Photo Credits: File Image, Instagram)

India's Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani rings in her 44th birthday. And ever since, her general elections 2019 win where she bagged the seat of Amethi from Rahul Gandhi, the former actress who proved herself to be a very capable politician, was given additional responsibilities as Minister of Women and Child Development. However, it is not just the world of politics that Mrs Irani had conquered. She enjoyed success as a well-known television face with shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Virrudh and Teen Bahuraaniyaan among others.

Smriti's landmark show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was what made the lady an household name. And it wasn't just the cast's peculiar performance hat made the Ekta Kapoor show a huge hit. Tulsi, in those times became the moral example of standing for what is right, even if it meant going against her own family. And on the occasion of Smriti Irani's birthday, here are a few instances from her show where Tulsi broke all society norms and did the right thing.

No Damsel in Distress:

When Mihir was pronounced dead and the families thought that marrying off Tulsi was the best idea, Mihir walked in right into the wedding mandap. Not thinking about 'kuch toh log kahenge.. logon ka kaam hai kehna', Tulsi got up from her wedding mid-way and went to Mihir.

Not caring what the society would say or instead of crumbling under its pressure, Tuli did what was right- go back to the love of her life and not destroy three lives in the name of society. Now Mihir's memory loss was a different plot altogether, but Tulsi's actions were applaudable.

Maa Ka Dil Sabse Bada:

After Mihir's return, Mandira also followed him back into the Virani parivaar. Eventually it was discovered that Mihir and Mandira had an affair when the former had lost his memory and the latter was treating him.

They also have a child out of wedlock named Karan and after some hurdles, Tulsi wholeheartedly accepts Karan as her son, as she seems like someone who understands that Karan should not be punished for Mihir and Mandira's sins. Giving a whole new meaning to 'stepmother of the year'.

Gunehgaar Aakhir Gunehgaar Hota Hai:

After Tulsi's wayward son Ansh crosses limits and rapes his wife Nandini, Tulsi chooses to do the right thing and support her daughter-in-law.

Tulsi is unable to save Ansh from raping Nandini, but when Ansh corners Nandini to kill her Tulsi shoots her own Ansh. Talk about standing up for marital rape in that age.

When The Greater Good Became A Bane for Tulsi:

Tulsi pulled the plug on the life support system that was supporting her Maa-in Law Savitri, it was only because Savitri profusely begged her to release her from the pain of her injuries, caused by Mandira and Meera. However, like it usually happens in daily soaps, Tulsi is proven the villain in front of the entire family and she leaves first for jail and then for Haridwar.

While mercy-killing is still illegal in India, Tulsi here did what she had to do for the greater good and comfort of her mother-in-law.

Even though Smriti is thoroughly enjoying her political stint and making a difference, Smriti is also active on social media, often raising her voice on subjects of social importance and giving out some strong opinion. While we miss watching her on-screen now, we are extremely happy that a politician of her calibre is on the forefront, aiming to make the country a better place and standing for what is right, just like her character Tulsi. Happy Birthday, Smriti Irani.