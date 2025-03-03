Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly is undoubtedly one of the most loved television shows currently. However, the past few months have not been smooth for the StarPlus family drama. Rumours of a fallout between Sudhanshu Pandey (who essayed Vanraj Shah) and Rupali Ganguly have been making rounds on the internet ever since his exit from the popular show in 2024. Amid a flurry of speculations, the actor has finally cleared the air, denying any tension with Rupali Ganguly. ‘Anupamaa’ Actor Sudhanshu Pandey DENIES Rupali Ganguly’s Involvement in His Exit From Show, Says ‘Koi Iske Liye Responsible Nahi Hai’.

All Fine Between Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly?

In a recent interview, Sudhanshu Pandey rubbished the rumours about having issues with Rupali Ganguly. The actor said that he received a message from Rupali on Instagram, and shared details about the same, he said, "Even though there are so many stories going around, whatever I said was my side of the story,y and it was 100 percent truth. Stories have nothing to do with reality, so don't worry about them. All is well. The four years I spent on the show have been fantastic and I will always cherish being a part of it. The equation with Rupali is all okay. I was chatting with her recently. She messaged me about something on Instagram and we were bickering about it. So it is all fine."

Sudhanshu Pandey’s Instagram Post

Sudhanshu said that he had a smooth exit from the show and continues to maintain a good bond with the show's producer, Rajan Shahi. The actor also revealed why he announced his exit from Anupamaa on social media. He said, "Those who were wondering where Vanraj has gone, I had to tell them that I was not going to be a part of the show. I didn't want them to later be heartbroken. At least told them personally and they were not informed by any other source." ‘Anupamaa’: Entire Cast Except For Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna To Bid Farewell to Rajan Shahi’s Show After 10–15 Years Leap – Reports.

After Sudhanshu Pandey's exit, several actors from Anupamaa, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunwar Amar Singh, and Nidhi Shah, also left the show following a major 15-year leap in the storyline.

