Comedian Sunil Pal recently went missing on December 3, prompting his wife, Sarita, to file a missing person report at Mumbai’s Santacruz Police Station after he didn’t return from a show. Sunil had informed her that he would be back on Tuesday after traveling outside Mumbai for a performance. Thankfully, he was found safe a few hours later. Now, in an interview, Sunil has opened up about his terrifying kidnapping experience and the INR 20 lakh ransom demand. Comedian Sunil Pal Found Safe After Being Reported Missing in Mumbai, Wife Sarita Sunil Pal Reveals He Spoke to Police.

Speaking to BollywoodShaadis, Sunil Pal revealed that he was lured into performing at a birthday show in Haridwar on December 2, 2024. The kidnappers booked his evening flight and paid him a 50% advance. He was provided a car for the event, but things took a dark turn when his vehicle was switched in Delhi. A gang threatened him, claiming they had committed murders and dumped bodies in lakes, warning that he would meet the same fate if he didn’t pay.

Recalling the ordeal, Sunil Pal shared, “Dusri gadi mei change karne ke baad hui. Mai bhi dar gaya ki kaha lekar aaya. Pata nai kaha le aaya. Unhone mujhe bataya ki INR 20 lakh chahiye. Maine dar ke maare bola INR 20 lakh nai hai. Mei INR 10 lakh tak try kar sakta hu. Aur ATM card mang rahe thei. Maine kaha yeh sab mei rakhta nai hu. Gadi mei bithakar leke gaye, transaction ki, 3-4 dosto se paisa mangwaye. Unhone transfer kia. Raatko 9 se subah 4 baj gaye. Lekin unka transaction hota tha pata nai kisko dena hota tha. Lamba time jata tha. 6 baje unko INR 10 lakh chahiye toh maximum INR 7.5-Rs. 8 lakh requirement ho chuki thi. (After they switched me to another car, I got scared and wondered where they were taking me. I had no idea where I was being taken. They told me they wanted INR 20 lakh. Out of fear, I said I didn’t have INR 20 lakh, but I could try to arrange INR 10 lakh. They asked for my ATM card, but I told them I didn’t carry it with me. They took me in the car and made me request money from 3-4 friends, who transferred the amount. From 9 PM to 4 AM, we were trying to complete the transactions, but I had no idea who they were sending the money to. By 6 AM, they insisted on getting INR 10 lakh, but we had managed to gather between INR 7.5 lakh and INR 8 lakh).” Missing Actor Gurucharan Singh Returns Home After 24 Days; Delhi Police Officials Claim TMKOC Star Was on a Spiritual Journey.

After receiving the amount, the kidnappers assured the popular comedian that he would be released and booked a flight for his return. They blindfolded him until he reached the airport. Sunil Pal recalled how the kidnappers posed as a professional event company, speaking politely and claiming to organise events in Delhi, Meerut and Uttarakhand. They initially contacted him with a tempting offer, saying, “Hamari ek inquiry aayi hai aapke liye. Ek birthday show karte hai kya sir, woh 5-star hotel mein banquet hall mei hoga. Payment INR 1.5 lakh hoga. (We received an inquiry for you, sir. Would you be interested in performing at a birthday show? It will be held in a banquet hall at a 5-star hotel, and the payment will be INR 1.5 lakh).”

Despite the traumatic ordeal, Sunil Pal is now safe and speaking out about his harrowing experience to shed light on the dangers of such crimes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2024 07:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).