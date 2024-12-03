Actor-comedian Sunil Pal has reportedly gone missing. According to the latest updates, the 49-year-old's phone was not reachable for hours. His wife, Sarita Sunil Pal, became extremely anxious after not being able to find her husband's whereabouts. A missing complaint was registered at the Santacruz police station on Tuesday, December 3. Sunil Pal Praises Shah Rukh Khan: Comedian Recalls How King Khan Would Quietly Visit Slum To Meet His Staff Member (Watch Video).

Missing Complaint Filed After Comedian Sunil Pal Goes Missing

According to reports, Sunil Pal was away from his home as he was attending a show. He was supposed to return home by Tuesday and has not returned yet. After this, his wife Sarita tried to connect with him via phone but it was unreachable. Following this, a complaint was registered at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai. Police officers are currently investigating the matter and tracing his whereabouts. Details regarding the show that he was a part of are also being investigated to find a link. Have Chunky Panday and Aditya Pancholi Converted to Christianity? Video of Bollywood Actors at Prophet Bajinder Singh’s Birthday Party Goes Viral.

Sunil Pal’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Pal Comedian (@sunilpalcomedian)

Sunil Pal has appeared in some of Bollywood's most iconic comedy films, including Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Apna Sapna Money Money (2006), and Fool N Final (2007).

