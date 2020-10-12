Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna has once again decided to leave her fans impressed! The TV beauty very well knows that she is considered to be the style icon by many and hence, she does not miss to keep her fans posted with her latest fashionable outings. The newest one is anything but dramatic. She chose for the extremely simple outfit but with a dash of hotness added to it! Surbhi Chandna Weaves a Beautiful Magic With her Six Yards of Pure Grace - View Pics.

The star was seen wearing a top paired with a pair of simple denim blue jeans. However, she managed to make it look glamorous than ever by the way she carried it. She wore a black and silver top with plunging neckline looking sexy as hell. Check out the pictures below.

Surbhi Chandna

View this post on Instagram Here to Make your Sunday 😍 A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Oct 11, 2020 at 12:52am PDT

Surbhi's this outing is a sweet reminder that you don't always need a fancy attire to make you feel confident in your skin. A little tweak in the daily style statement can work wonders. In this case, a pair of jeans just became classier with that fun top. Way to go, Surbhi!

