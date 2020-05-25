Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover's Qubool Hai Replaced by Vishnu Puran on Zee TV and Fans Can't Qubool It

Qubool Hai, Vishnu Puran (Photo Credits: File Image)

In the time of the pandemic, when the production of movies and TV shows is shut, channels have resorted to airing old popular shows. Doordarshan saw a monumental spike in the TRP after it aired hit '80s show Ramayan. Zee TV also fetched TRPs with the reruns of the hit show, Qubool Hai, that gave the world the oh-so-sweet Jodi of Subhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover. But the channel has pulled the plug once again on the hit show, breaking the heart of the fans once again. Allah Miyan What's Wrong With You - that is the general state of fans on Twitter. Gul Khan Recalls Screaming at her Qubool Hai Pair Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover During Their First Scene Together (Details Inside).

Qubool Hai has been replaced by Vishnu Puran, it seems for now. Fans are not taking this lightly. Many have tweeted angrily against the step by the channel. More so because, the romantic drama was not even halfway through the story. Amrapali Gupta Gets Assaulted For Playing The Vamp In Qubool Hai!

Zee tv stopped airing Qubool hai and Star utsav stopped Siya ke Ram.. Now i don't know what to do😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Shweta🌸 (@Sorry_Shwe) May 25, 2020

Why Shut Qubool Hai When You Can Shut Sa Re Ga Ma?

Agr band hi krna tha to sa re ga ma aur qubool hai chalu kyu kiya tell mi please aisa mt kro I am very sad 😭😭 — P. K (@PK42513587) May 25, 2020

"WTF"

WTF!!! Where is Qubool hai??? Bring back Qubool hai... How can u just cut it midway and start something else???? Or else never gonna watch your channel ever again!!! — Mussharat Naaz (@MussharatN) May 25, 2020

Qubool Nahi Hai

Fans Are Really Angry

Pagal zee tv wala world ki bath nhi sunta almost all want qubool hai not this new show kindly change the time problem kya HA i yrr aapko koi or time nhi mila tha kya apsa aacha mtv hai vo request toh accept karta hai zeetv jaisa nhi hai vo — Heera42 (@Heera87194666) May 25, 2020

A Request From An Ardent Fan

Well, it is to be seen if the channel brings back Qubool Hai on some other time slot, given this insane online campaign by the fans of the show.

Vishnu Puran first aired in January 2000. The show produced by Ravi Chopra, BR Chopra's son, ran for 126 episodes. The lead roles are played by Nitish Bharadwaj as Lord Shri Vishnu and Vaidehi as Goddess Lakshmi.