Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover's Qubool Hai Replaced by Vishnu Puran on Zee TV and Fans Can't Qubool It
Qubool Hai, Vishnu Puran (Photo Credits: File Image)

In the time of the pandemic, when the production of movies and TV shows is shut, channels have resorted to airing old popular shows. Doordarshan saw a monumental spike in the TRP after it aired hit '80s show Ramayan. Zee TV also fetched TRPs with the reruns of the hit show, Qubool Hai, that gave the world the oh-so-sweet Jodi of Subhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover. But the channel has pulled the plug once again on the hit show, breaking the heart of the fans once again. Allah Miyan What's Wrong With You - that is the general state of fans on Twitter. Gul Khan Recalls Screaming at her Qubool Hai Pair Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover During Their First Scene Together (Details Inside).

Qubool Hai has been replaced by Vishnu Puran, it seems for now. Fans are not taking this lightly. Many have tweeted angrily against the step by the channel. More so because, the romantic drama was not even halfway through the story. Amrapali Gupta Gets Assaulted For Playing The Vamp In Qubool Hai!

Why Shut Qubool Hai When You Can Shut Sa Re Ga Ma?

"WTF"

Qubool Nahi Hai

Fans Are Really Angry

A Request From An Ardent Fan

Well, it is to be seen if the channel brings back Qubool Hai on some other time slot, given this insane online campaign by the fans of the show.

Vishnu Puran first aired in January 2000. The show produced by Ravi Chopra, BR Chopra's son, ran for 126 episodes. The lead roles are played by Nitish Bharadwaj as Lord Shri Vishnu and Vaidehi as Goddess Lakshmi.