After lots of back and forth, it turns out that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Sodhi, who plays the role of mechanic Sodhi, has quit the show. It can be recalled that back in June, news of the actor has quit the show for the second time had made it to the headlines. However, at that time the show's producer Asit Kumar Modi refuted the rumours. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gurucharan Singh Aka Sodhi Quits The Show, Know Why!.

The producer had said, "I really don't know from where this news is being spread. I haven't received any such letter from him." However, looks like the news is true after all. Gurucharan has indeed quit the show. And as per reports in ETimesTV, Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor Balvinder Singh is in talks to replace the actor as Sodhi. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta aka Anjali to Quit the Show?.

Sources told the portal that 'Gurucharan has already quit the show and he has not been shooting for TMKOC post the lockdown.' The report also mentioned that talks are on with Balwinder and if things work put, he will soon be on-board and start shooting.

This is Gurucharan's second exit from the SAB TV sitcom. Back in 2013, the actor had walked out of the show over creative differences with producer Asit Kumar Modi. He was replaced by actor Laad Singh Maan but was brought back soon on public demand.

