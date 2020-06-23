A few days back, fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were left shocked when news of actor Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, who plays Sodhi in the SAB TV sitcom having quit the show made it to the news. As per reports, it was being said that Gurucharan had once again made an exit from the show citing 'personal reasons'. However, show's producer Asit Kumar Modi has a very different story to tell. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gurucharan Singh Aka Sodhi Quits The Show, Know Why!.

Asit Kumar Modi not only refuted rumours of the actor walking out of the show once again, but also offered an insight into how he plans to keep his cast and crew feel safe and secure once the shoots begin, given the tricky and delicate situation in today's times. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka Reveals His Attachment With The Show, Says 'I Wish to Take My Last Breath on the Set'.

"I really don't know from where this news is being spread. I haven't received any such letter from him. Right now, I am busy writing my stories and deciding dates on when to resume our shooting," Said Asit Kumar Modi in a conversation with SpotboyE. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani To Return To Film 12 Years Special Episode? Producer Asit Modi Reacts.

When the portal also asked the producer about measures that he will be taking to ensure that his TMKOC actors feel secure. "We are not doing any pay cuts and I will try my best that in future too, we don't have to resort to such measures. I will also not be forcing any of my actors to come on the set and shoot if they are uncomfortable due to the situation outside. It will be their decision and I will respect it," concluded Modi. That's noble.

