The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will see Ganapati Bappa finally arrive in Gokuldhaam Society, after almost not making it this year. It can be recalled that when the society's secretary Bhide's request asking the members on how to celebrate Ganpati this year given the pandemic, falls on deaf years and the members ask him to take the call on his own, Bhide gets angry. In a fit of rage, Bhide announces that he is backing away from his year's celebrations and when everyone gets tensed up, Tapu Sena steps in. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoilers: No Ganpati Celebrations In Gokuldham Society After Bhide Backs Away From Taking Responsibility of Festivities?.

And staying true to their promise, Tapu Sena brings Bappa to their society. In tonight's episode, the Gokuldhaam vaasi's excitement will be at its peak as they welcome Bappa wholeheartedly. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Opens Up On Neha Mehta Aka Anjali's Exit From The SAB TV Sitcom.

However, while the celebrations are not the same as every year, the enthusiasm level of everyone in Society remains the same, if not more. Everyone is impressed with Tapu Sena's meticulous arrangements to welcome Ganapati Bappa into the Society. The kids chose an environmental theme with planet Earth on one side of the minimalistic pandal.

Keeping the precautionary measures in mind, the residents of Gokuldhaam Society decide that each family will perform the aarti separately. Meanwhile, everyone also gets a Darshan of Bappa streamed on their TV sets through the cameras installed around the pandal. Well, Tapu Sena, as promised covers it all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).