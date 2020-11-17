The last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah saw Jethalal's worries disappear with his shop opening and by God's grace, do good business on its unlock day 1. Looks like Diwali 2020 will be a good time for the residents of Gokuldham society members. The society members have seen some really tough times during the COVID-19 lockdown and with the unlock phase beginning, they are glad. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Gokuldhaam Society Celebrates Navratri With Pomp & Splendour.

And in the latest episode of the show, which sees the Diwali celebrations, Tapu Sena decides to do a noble deed. Realising that joy spreads when shared, the gang, accompanied by Champak Chacha, decides to celebrate this Diwali with the children from a slum in Mumbai. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: India's Best Dancer's Next Episode To Welcome TMKOC Team To Celebrate Its 3000 Episodes Completion.

They distribute sweets, decorate and make colourful rangolis, dance and observed the festival in its truest sense. Even Champak Chacha, who has accompanied Tapu Sena, has a gala time with all the kids. On the other hand, while everyone else is happy, Popatlal is seen depressed as he has lost his job and is called to the office of Toofan Express to fulfill his full and final paperwork. How will the residents help cheer Popatlal up?

