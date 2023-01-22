On Internet sensation Bhuvan Bam's 29th birthday, the makers of his web-series Taaza Khabar released a new song from the show titled Haseen Raat."Haseen Raat" is composed by Aditya Dev, lyrics by Rashmi Virag, sung by Dev Negi and directed by Ruel Dausan Varindani. Taaza Khabar: Bhuvan Bam Talks About His Experience Shooting for the Disney+Hotstar Series; Says ‘Script Just Wanted Me to Scream in Pain’.

At the release of this special song, Bhuvan Bam had this to say: "Haseen Raat" is a very special song that we have been working on and finally to see it happening I am overwhelmed." He added: "With some of the brilliant minds in music such as Aditya Dev, Rashmi Virag and Dev Negi, we have created, a party song to groove on giving the fans . I would like to thank all the fans, Taaza Khabar team and Disney+ Hotstar for such a wonderful gift on my birthday." Taaza Khabar: Actor Prathmesh Parab Reveals Shriya Pilgaonkar ‘Biggest Prankster’ on Sets and So Is Bhuvan Bam!.

Check Out The Peppy Song Right Here:

Taaza Khabar is an Indian fantasy comedy thriller miniseries written by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal, and directed by Himank Gaur. It tells the story of Vasant Gawade, a sanitation worker who comes across magic powers and creates curls in his life and everyone around him.

