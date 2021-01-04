Tandav will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 15. The trailer of this Ali Abbas Zafar directed political thriller was released today and from what we saw, it will be one action-packed web series. A game of who will be the next Prime Minister is on between Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia. Machinations and manipulations are galore in this pacy trailer which reveals a lot about the plot. Political thrillers in India are extremely rare and thus, Tandav is expected to get a good audience. Saif Ali Khan's Tandav Teaser Left You Surprised? Here's All You Need To Know About The Amazon Prime Video Original

From what we gathered from the trailer, Saif wants to be the PM but many are afraid he would indulge in divisive governance which will destroy democracy. But he isn't the only one aspiring for the most coveted throne of India. There's Dimple Kapadia who arm-twists him to get what she wants. A youth leader in the form of Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and a very intriguing Sunil Grover are also present in the mix to heighten tension.

The web-series began as Tandav and then was changed to Dilli, only to go back to its original name. Saif had revealed to Bollywoodhungama a few months back that the web-series is on the lines of House Of Cards. He does talk about Chanakya-niti in the trailer which makes it highly intriguing. Interestingly, Tandav was announced last January when Amazon Prime Video announced 14 originals.

