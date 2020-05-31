Tanuj Virwani Raises Funds For House Maids, Actor’s Short Film ‘ Jo Mo Fo’ Conveys a Beautiful Message

Inside Edge Star Tanuj Virwani (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Tanuj Virwani feels everyone is "waking up to the importance of having domestic help amid the lockdown, and says we all should learn to treat them with respect. The actor highlights the importance of housemaids in the new episode of animated comic series "Jo Fo Mo". "When you take things for granted, the things that you're granted get taken. All of a sudden we are all waking up to the importance of having domestic help. We depend on them, so much more than we think," Tanuj said. Inside Edge Star Tanuj Virwani Directs a Short Film From an iPhone 10 Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

"Let's learn to value them and treat them with the respect that they deserve. Remember we are all in this together," he added. The actor has come up with the comic series with his friends and actors Jitendra Joshi and Rithvik Dhanjani. At the time of the announcement of the comic series, he said: "These are difficult times and the things that will take us through this are patience and self-belief. ALT Balaji’s Code M Title Track Fauj Ki Dahaad Featuring Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani is a Powerful Rap! (Watch Video)

Tanuj Virwani's Short Film ‘ Jo Mo Fo’

Jitu, Ritvik and I got together to add a bit of humour in people's lives and that's when the idea of 'Jo Fo Mo' came. I have given voice-over to it and it's great to be dubbing on the phone. We will be releasing one episode every week. We would like to raise money through it and contribute to GiveIndia."