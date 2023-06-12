Last week when The Idol debuted, it presented a mixed-up critique of Hollywood’s exploitative nature while masking much of the episode up with sex and glamour. Focusing on Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), who after teaming up with the cult leader named Tedros (The Weeknd), goes on the journey to become the sexiest pop-star in America – the show has certainly lived up to its pre-release controversial buzz. The Idol Episode 2: Fans Troll The Weeknd's 'Creepy' Persona From the HBO Series, Call Him a 'Wattpad Character'.

In that regard, episode two also does live up to that buzz and perhaps provides even more of a graphical nature this time around. Focusing on Jocelyn recording her first music video and giving an emphasis on her developing relationship with Tedros, the episode packed in shocking moments all throughout. So, here are five moments from the second episode of The Idol that definitely shocked the viewers.

A Provocative Remix

The episode begins with Jocelyn inviting over her business entourage to listen to a new remix of her already-provocative song “World Class Sinner / I’m a Freak,” with the only catch being that its being re-recorded with the help of Tedros. The song immediately begins with the moaning of various women while it devolves into a hellish nightmare like no other – all the while Jocelyn is dancing to it as her entourage looks upon her. It’s… awkward to say the least, but that’s not even scratching the limit of the episode here.

A Hellish Video Shoot

The episode then pretty much deals with a hellish video shoot where it’s revealed that Jocelyn was three-hours late to the set because she was busy covering up her self-harm scars. Once on set, the shooting for “I’m a Freak” music video begins, which will certainly have many squirming as Jocelyn herself seems pretty out of the entire moment and has to redo the choreography multiple times until her legs are blistered and thighs are bloody. This causes Jocelyn to then go back home.

Shock Collar

Episode two of The Idol also gives us more about who Tedros really is, and to no one’s surprise, the man runs a sex cult. That’s right, he has a headquarters and all where he lavishly lives out his weird fantasies in the name turning someone into a star, and the scene in particular sees him shock a man in a skin-tight costume with a collar on his neck as he asks him to keep sinking to the ground. Everytime he fails, it’s a zap.

A Naked Piano Performance

After Jocelyn goes back to her home, she calls up Tedros to come over who asks her if he could get over some of his friends. What follows is a full-blown orgy where Jocelyn’s house quickly turns into a weird sex-fueled party with drugs flowing everywhere. It also packs in a nude piano performance from Suzanna Son who plays Chloe here, and it’s definitely a lot to take in.

A Graphic Sex Scene

The biggest discussion the show will bring forward is the graphic sex scene between Jocelyn and Tedros at the end of the episode. It sees Jocelyn performing provocative acts on herself as Tedros directs her and the dialogue is definitely pushing the limits of what we have certainly heard on television as well. It’s all very out there, and definitely will have many folks cringing here. Jennie in The Idol: BLACKPINK Singer's 'Evil' Turn in Episode 2 of Lily-Rose Depp-The Weeknd's Show is Going Viral! (Watch Video).

The Idol is definitely proving itself to be a show of controversy, and with it being only two episodes in, we can bet there is more stuff yet to come. The series is streaming right now on JIO Cinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2023 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).