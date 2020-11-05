Actor Pedro Pascal says he re-lived his childhood while essaying his character in popular series, The Mandalorian. Set five years after the events of 1983 "Star Wars" classic, "Return Of The Jedi" and the fall of the Empire, "The Mandalorian" stars Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, along with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers as the shifty Greef Carga. The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Review: Mando and Baby Yoda Return for Another Kickass Inter-Galactic Adventure Filled With Star Wars Eggs and Giant Monsters!

For Pascal, wearing the iconic helmet of his character was a very special moment, "You can't see very well through the helmet, but I got a pretty clear impression the first time I put it on. If you grew up playing with 'Star Wars' toys and watching 'Star Wars' movies and then you're staring at yourself and you are the image from your childhood imagination, it's a super b*tchin' moment," Pascal said. Ahead of Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Wars Fans Flood Twitter with Hilarious Baby Yoda Memes (Read Tweets)

Created by Jon Favreau with five directors -- Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow -- the show also stars Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. The second season of the show is available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).