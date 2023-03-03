Acclaimed series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return on Prime Video with its fifth and final season on April 14. The streaming platform released the official teaser, key art, and premiere date for the Emmy winning show on Thursday night. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season five will release on April 14 with a three-episode and new episodes will premiere weekly. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel S5 Teaser: Final Season of Rachel Brosnahan’s Show to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 14 (Watch Video).

"After burning bridges and being cut from tour, Midge Maisel persisted through Season Four, rebuilding her career and reputation. The final moments of the season culminated with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and ready to weather any blizzard. "After an epiphany in front of The Gordon Ford Show's snowy billboard, Midge is ready to “Go forward” and fight for her ascent to stardom—equipped with her quick wit and sharp tongue, and nothing else to lose.

In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away," the official synopsis reads. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the show stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5: Rachel Brosnahan Dreams of Her Moment in the Spotlight! Final Season to Drop on This Date (Watch Video).

Lights, camera, Midge! The final season of The Marvelous #MrsMaisel premieres April 14 on @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/hTZdEJhbp1 — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) March 2, 2023

Daniel Palladino is the executive producer and also serves as writer and director alongside Sherman-Palladino.