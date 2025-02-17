The White Lotus returns for its third season, and this time, Thai pop enthusiasts are sure to be hooked on the HBO show. Not only is the new season set in Thailand, but one of the main characters is portrayed by Lalisa Manobal, aka LISA of BLACKPINK, who will be playing one of the hotel employees. With Mike White returning as showrunner, The White Lotus Season 3 also features an ensemble cast including Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Premiere: When and Where To Watch BLACKPINK Lisa, Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan’s Dark Comedy Show.

The first episode of The White Lotus Season 3 began streaming on February 16, 2025 (February 17 in India) on Max in the USA and JioHotstar in India. Here’s what reviews are saying about the new season.

Esquire says, "Some elements do really work. The pace is fun, particularly in the first few episodes: there’s a woozy, unstructured vibe which was present in earlier season and comes into its own here. The performances are good across the board, especially the more desperate ones: I liked Isaacs and Goggins as men-on-the-verge, and it is hard to complain when Parker Posey is on your television screen. "

India Today says, "Performance-wise, the cast does a solid job, with Posey and Isaacs bringing a deliciously toxic dynamic to their roles. Goggins is another highlight, playing a character teetering between charm and chaos. Lisa, while not given much to do, holds her own in a show dominated by experienced actors." BLACKPINK Lisa's New Bikini Photos: K-Pop Star Wears Almost INR 75,000 Louis Vuitton Monogram Bikini While Holidaying in Thailand, Check Instagram Post.

USA Today says, "Season 3 of 'Lotus' may be lacking in some aspects, but creator White's ability to build tension in his stories is simply unparalleled. Scenes set on luxury yachts and in gorgeous hotel pools can generate the same fraught anxiety and apprehension as a battle scene in a different show. Every conversation the characters have in 'Lotus' feels deeply important, and also as if it might devolve into blows at any moment."

Watch the Trailer of 'The White Lotus' Season 3:

RNZ says, "Technically, White Lotus season three is masterful. Cinematographer Ben Hutchins seems to have listened to early complaints about the colouration of the show, easing up on the garish yellow filter seen in early teasers. Instead, sinister close-ups of local wildlife and Koh Samui's churning sea reflect the queasy drama playing out behind the resort's closed doors."

Most of the above reviews are based on the first six episodes of the series. The previous seasons are considered one of the best runs for a television show. Jennifer Coolidge who has been a mainstay in the first two seasons of The White Lotus is absent in new season as her character has been killed in season 2, however Natasha Rothwell has returned from season 1.

