TV Actress Chahat Pandey Injured with Pieces of Glass While Walking Barefoot

TV Actress Chahat Pandey (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Chahat Pandey, who is currently seen in the TV show Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi, was recently injured during the shoot of one of the episodes. For the shoot, artistes were supposed to be barefoot and there was a sequence where few pieces of glass were lying on the floor. Unknowingly, Chahat walked on them and hurt herself in the right foot. She was immediately given first-aid by the makers and even taken to the nearest hospital. TV Actress Sargun Kaur Draws Inspiration from Neena Gupta for Her Role in ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’

"It was for the first time that I was shooting barefoot for my character. It took me a couple of days to get used to it. During the break, when I went to feed the dogs onset, there was a piece of glass that pierced through my skin and I got hurt. Former Splitsvilla Contestant and TV Actress Gets Her Stalker Arrested In Mumbai After He Attacked Her Publicly.

With immediate treatment, I was able to get back to the set and complete the shot on the same day," she said. Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi airs on Sony TV.