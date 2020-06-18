TV Actress Nupur Alankar Reveals Lockdown Had Worsened her Financial Woes, Thanks Akshay Kumar for Extending Monetary Help

Renuka Shahane had earlier taken to her Twitter account to reveal how Akshay Kumar had helped her good friend and TV actress Nupur Alankar with her financial woes. The actress was among the many victims of PMC Bank crisis and later with coronavirus lockdown in place, her condition went from worse to worst. She has an ailing mother to take care of and though her friends reached out to help her initially, the expenses kept on piling. Nupur finally had to visit different NGOs for medicines and is glad that she reached out to people for help.

In her recent interaction with Bombay Times, Nupur elaborated on her financial worries and reveals why she had to finally seek help from various crowdfunding sites. "Help poured in from many friends, but the medical and other expenses kept rising. Then came a point where I started approaching various NGOs for free medicines. Soon, I realised that things had further spiralled out of control. That’s when I posted the details regarding my mother’s health complications on a crowdfunding platform. I was apprehensive initially, but my friend, actress Rajeshwari Sachdev, convinced me to do it for the sake of my mother. I have no shame in asking people for money, it’s for my mother’s treatment," she said.

She further thanked Akshay Kumar, Renuka Shahane and other industry people who came forward to lend her a helping hand in these trying times. I am especially grateful to Akshay Kumar, Renuka Shahane, Ayub Khan, Hetal Parmar, Darshan Zariwala, Manoj Joshi and CINTAA for helping me. Her mother is suffering from Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and pulmonary hypertension. Renuka Shahane Calls Akshay Kumar an ‘Angel’ After He Contributes to the Treatment of Her Friend’s Mother (Read Tweets).

Revealing details of how her mother suffered four heart-attacks, Nupur said, "My mother had a mild heart attack in 2018. She couldn’t take the PMC collapse and suffered three more attacks on October 8, 13 and December 8, last year. However, she refused to be hospitalised, fearing that it would be a costly affair. I started practising alternative therapies as a secondary source of income, but it stopped due to the pandemic. By then, we had exhausted all our savings."

The actress along with her husband finally decided to rent their flat and move in with their respective parents. "The lockdown worsened my financial woes as my tenant vacated the flat. I had to borrow money to repay her down payment," she asserted.

