Qurbaan Hua fame Rajveer Singh will be seen playing the lead role of Arjun in the upcoming show Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. The daily soap is about a young and energetic girl Rajjo (played by Celesti Bairagey), who wants to be an athlete and Arjun motivates her to pursue her dream. Qurbaan Hua: Pratibha Ranta Talks About Her Role as a Mother in the Zee TV Show.

Rajveer says: "I am excited to be a part of Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. My character Arjun is quite likable and views the world with rose-tinted glasses. He is very helpful and generous, and you will get to see a great deal of myself in the character as I try to understand him."

The 35-year-old actor is best known for his role in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?. He says that the audience will relate to every character in the show. "The story is captivating and viewers will be able to empathize well with all the characters. As a producer, Mukta Dhond is widely regarded as one of the best and I have been in awe of her work. Qurbaan Hua Star Rajveer Singh Recalls How He Used To Celebrate Holi in His Childhood Days.

It is absolutely amazing to work with her on this show and I am counting down to the show's launch, and looking forward to the viewers' response," he concludes. Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is all set to start from August 8 on Star Plus.

