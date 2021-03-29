Actor Rajveer Singh, who plays the role of Neel in Qurbaan Hua, turned nostalgic on Holi. The actor recalled how he used to celebrate the festival in his childhood days. "While people would usually apply colour in a rather polite manner by seeking permission first, we would use all that we got apart from colours to celebrate the festival!" he says. Qurbaan Hua: Pratibha Ranta Talks About Her Role as a Mother in the Zee TV Show.

The actor adds that three years back his family came down to Mumbai to celebrate the festival, and it was quite a treat! "My best memory of Holi is from three years back, when my mum and sister, along with my nephews, came down to Mumbai to celebrate their first Holi in the city, which is very different from how we celebrate it back in our village," he says. Nishad Vaidya Returns to Television After Four Years With Zee TV’s Qurbaan Hua.

He adds: "I remember celebrating from 10am in the morning to nearly 5pm in the evening. I also took my mom to get some special sweets from her favourite shop. It was a special day because they believed that Holi celebrations in Mumbai would be very boring and they were actually stunned when they saw DJs and parties at every corner of the city."

