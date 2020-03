Coronavirus Effect! Orlando Bloom Returns Home Safely After His Upcoming Series Carnival Row’s Shoot Halts, Urges Fans to Practise Hand Wash

Orlando Bloom (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom has "arrived safely" back in the US after filming on his web-series Carnival Row was halted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloom, who is expecting a baby with fiancee Katy Perry, had been working on season two on location in the Czech Republic when US President Donald Trump announced he would be banning the majority of travellers from mainland Europe from midnight on March 13 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease, reports aceshowbiz.com. Katy Perry Talks About ‘Friction’ with Orlando Bloom.

As a result, production bosses decided to postpone their shoot on Thursday to allow US-based cast and crewmembers time to race home before the travel ban went into effect and by Friday night, Bloom was back in America. He took to his Instagram Story timeline to share an update with fans, thanking them for their concern and making it clear the set shutdown was "a wise precautionary measure" in light of the global health crisis, and not because of any infection cases within the production team. Katy Perry is Expecting Her First Child With Orlando Bloom, Announces Pregnancy With a New Music Video of ‘Never Worn White’.

"I feel very grateful to have arrived safely home to my family," Bloom said. He encouraged followers to maintain personal hygiene practices: "Be safe and wash your hands!" The actor and his colleagues are expected to self-isolate for several days to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus, even if they are not showing any of the flu-like symptoms associated with the illness.