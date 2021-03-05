Wandavision has its finale recently but a lot of fans couldn't watch it as soon as it hit Disney+. Probably from a load of so many streaming links, the app kept on crashing. Fans were waiting for the epic finale of this show which has become one of the talking points recently. They had many expectations and then suddenly the app malfunctioned. This has left everyone fuming on Twitter. WandaVision Episode 8 Recap: From Agatha Harkness’ Origins to Chaos Magic, 8 Things We Learnt From the Most Heartbreaking Episode of Elizabeth Olsen’s Marvel Series (SPOILER ALERT)

It happened in the early morning of Friday when Disney+ kept throwing error messages for many people. Elizabeth Olson had hinted in an interview that the last episodes will have a guest appearance by someone very important. Quite obviously people were super excited to watch it and then this happened. Check out the Twitter reactions on the Wandavision finale here...

Breaking Disney - A True story!

#WandaVisionFinale GUYS STOP BREAKING DISNEY + I'M TRYING TO WATCH WANDA VISION pic.twitter.com/ZsBcPfKhGg — Boxter (@boxtermusic) March 5, 2021

The aftermath

Me if Disney+ shuts down again at 3:00am #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/NdZ9AYGsNR — Gianluca Malavé (@gianluca_malave) March 5, 2021

The reasoning

I’ll take this as 1.2 mil people trying to watch this finale at the same exact time #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/y3qrHZQhRl — Andrew Christopher Bullock (@cheezypizzapie) March 5, 2021

The rage...

When I’m trying to watch Wanda Vision and Disney + crashes: 🤡 #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/VxFUmP3F1J — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) March 5, 2021

Pain comes to you in so many ways...

literally all i know is pain #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/516Pz3EBdA — lauren // wandavision spoilers (@josiesaItzmann) March 5, 2021

Disney+ crashed and crushed!

disney plus is not letting me watch #WandaVisionFinale once again pic.twitter.com/V0Fnw62qLm — logan (@retrologann) March 5, 2021

This isn't the first time that Wandavision broke Disney+, so for the streamer, been there done that. But those who managed to watch it as soon as it released, were heftily rewarded with the sight of the Scarlet Witch.

