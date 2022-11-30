Warwick Davis-starrer Willow had its first two episodes released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 30, 2022. Developed by Jonathan Kasdan, the Series focuses the rise of the evil in the world once more and Willow having to lead a group of heroes to save it. The Series has opened to positive reviews from critics. However, after release, the episodes leaked on to torrent sites and are available from streaming on them as well. Willow Review: Warwick Davis’ Fantasy Sequel Boasts of a Fun, Diverse Ensemble With a Nostalgic Charm! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Willow Series download, Willow Series download in 720p HD, Willow Series in 1080 HD download, and so on. The Series is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Willow Full Series Download, Willow Tamilrockers, Willow Tamilrockers HD Download, Willow Series Download Pagalworld, Willow Series Download Seriesyzilla, Willow Series Download Openload, Willow Series Download Tamilrockers, Willow Series Download Seriesrulz, Willow Series Download 720p, Willow Full Series Download 480p, Willow Full Series Download bolly4u, Willow Full Series Download Seriesyzilla, Willow Full Series Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the Series.

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a series has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all Series becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Willow Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan Explains Why the 1988 Movie Was Made into a Series.

For the unversed, Willow star Warwick Davis as the titular character and has its first two episodes streaming on Disney+ Hotstar right now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2022 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).