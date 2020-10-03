TV actress Shireen Mirza, who was recently in the news for her reported participation in Bigg Boss 14 and was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently tested positive for COVID-19 on September 27, as per reports in Bombay Times. The actress, who has been in her hometown Jaipur during these trying times, is well on her way to recovery. #5YearsOfYHM: Take A Look At The Cast Of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Then And Now!

“I’m with my family in Jaipur. And I think it’s the biggest blessing right now. Although I have quarantined myself at home, I am taking all the precautions needed, which I also used to take when I wasn’t tested positive. Even after all that, I got the virus and I feel it is my job to take care and not let it spread more from my end,” revealed Shireen to the daily. Bigg Boss 14: Neha Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Mishal Rajeha, Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma Here Is The Speculated BB14 Contestant List.

She also revealed to the daily that she got herself immediately tested as soon as she developed syptoms and started feeling unwell. "While being quarantined, I realised I have a chance to do something extraordinary to change the world and create one that's full of love. A world where we are kind to each other and not judge others, and during such times I realised this. So, I urge all to spread love and kindness and respect one another,” she concluded.

