In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Rohit prepares for his wedding, remembering the first encounter with Ruhi. As he gets ready, Kiara, Charu, Aryan, Krish, Manisha, Kajal, and Vidya cheer up. Vidya helps Rohit with preparations. Meanwhile, Ruhi gets emotional recalling memories of Armaan. Despite the emotional moments, Manish advises Swarna and Surekha not to become too sentimental, and Ruhi assures him of their unbreakable bond. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 3, 2023 Written Update: Akshara Fights for Her Life After Getting Shot by Yuvraj’s Gun, Abhira Shattered!

Kaveri, eagerly waiting for Rohit, is captivated by his presence as he arrives. However, she also warns him to become mature and shift his focus towards Ruhi. Amidst the festivities, Kiara, Charu, Aryan, and Krish add joy through their dance performances. Rohit feels the absence of Armaan and calls him. Armaan asks him to promise that he will keep Ruhi happy.

Elsewhere, Akshara regains consciousness. Doctor informs her condition is worsening with every passing minute. Abhira cries and pleads with the doctor to save Akshara. In her final moments, Akshara expresses her concern for Abhira's safety from Yuvraj, urging Armaan to marry her.

Armaan remembers the promise given to Runi and denies marrying Abhira stating he would be there for her as a friend. Akshara, insisting on her last wish, emphasises the societal challenges they would face as friends. The episode concluded with Abhira reluctantly agreeing, leaving Armaan in a state of shock.

PRECAP: Abhira and Armaan marry in hospital. Ruhi and Rohit also get married. Akshara dies.

