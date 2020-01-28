Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai January 28, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Goenkas Humiliate Luv and Kush For Bad Behavior

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Updates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In yesterday’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Goenkas get disappointed when Luv and Kush decide to celebrate their birthday with friends. Kartik gets furious when he catches them drinking alcohol. In tonight’s episode, we see Luv and Kush’s friends leave and Gayu asks them why they are leaving so soon. Abhishek says they got a call from the home and hence they are leaving. Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) comes with Luv and Kush and exposes them that they were about to have a beer. The Goenkas stand shocked. Naira gets upset as they involved Kairav and Vansh with them. Kartik also chides Luv and Kush for their behaviour. Kartik says Trisha saw Kairav and Vansh with the beer cans and told them. Luv gets angry and thinks he will not spare Trisha. Akhilesh gets angry on the duo and goes to slap them but Manish stops Akhilesh. Luv tells that they should listen to their part also and not just believe what Trisha told them. Surekha pleads Akhilesh to first listen to them. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai January 27, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Kartik and Naira Catch Luv and Kush With Alcohol.

Luv tells that Abhishek had brought the beers and they did not have any idea about it. Luv and Kush tell that they did not drink nor did they give Kairav and Vansh the cans. Luv tells they just poured some fruit juice in the can and gave it to Kairav and Vansh as they were adamant to have it. Manish tells if at this age they do such kind of things then what future they will have. Akhilesh berates Luv and Kush and tells that as a punishment he will not give them the gifts that they wanted. Akhilesh tells Kartik not to buy any bike for them and leaves.

Luv gets furious and tells Kush that he will take revenge from Trisha. Luv tells that he does not like this lifestyle and that he was happy in the hostel only. Meanwhile, Naira tells Kartik they should have paid attention to Kairav and Vansh. Luv and Kush try to convince Kartik that they are innocent and are ashamed of their friends. Kartik tells why they send the kids to bring the beer cans. Luv apologies for that mistake. Kartik tells that before Kairav and Vansh, he loves them and trusts them. Kartik tells them not to hide anything from him in the future. Kartik tells Luv and Kush he will talk to Akhilesh about their gifts. Nair overhears them and gets disturbed. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai January 24, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Kartik and Naira Shocked to See Luv and Kush Offer Alcohol to Kairav and Vansh.

Naira asks Kartik not to support Luv and Kush at this point. Kartik refuses to agree with Naira. They argue over this topic. Later on, Naira and Kartik spend quality time with each other. Further, Kartik asks Luv and Kush to pacify Naira if they want the bike. He asks them to impress Naira so that she gets convinced and agrees to purchase the bike. Luv and Kush agree.

The next morning, Goenkas celebrate Republic day. Naira says she and Trisha have to leave for the academy for the technical rehearsal. Kartik signals Luv and Kush. Luv and Kush tell to Naira that they too will come with her to the academy. Kairav ad Vansh asks Naira to take them as well. Kartik tells that he will take the kids. Naira overhears Luv Kush getting angry on Trisha after she taunts them that at the hostel they didn’t learn any manners.

In the precap, Kartik asks Naira where is Trisha as the performance is going to start.