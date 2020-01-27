Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai January 27, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Kartik and Naira Catch Luv and Kush With Alcohol

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Updates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the last episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Luv and Khush learn that the Goenkas have planned a surprise party for them. Kartik and Naira spend some quality time together. In tonight’s episode, we see Akhilesh asking Naira (Shivangi Joshi) not to invite outsiders at the party and organize just a house party. Luv asks Niara if she is planning something. Manish tells them that Naira has organized a party for Luv and Kush and asks Naira to invite everyone. Kush tells them that they too have planned to celebrate with their friends and say that they will cancel their plans. Naira asks them not to cancel the plan. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai January 24, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Kartik and Naira Shocked to See Luv and Kush Offer Alcohol to Kairav and Vansh.

Akhilesh says to Luv and Kush to first celebrate the day with them and then with their friends. Later, Luv and Kush demand a racing bike as their birthday gift and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) agrees to purchase it for them. Afterwards, Naira asks Kartik why he said yes to purchasing a bike for Luv and Kush. Kartik says because they are his brothers. Naira says it’s not good to always fulfil their demands. Surekha overhears Naira’s talk and misunderstands her. Meanwhile, Kairav comes and again demands a baby sister.

The Goenkas decorate the whole house for the birthday party and wait for them to come. Naira prepares all favourite dishes of Luv and Kush and waits for them. Luv and Kush come with their friends and go to their room to celebrate the day, which upsets the Goenkas. Naira decides to call Luv and Kush for the cake cutting. Luv and Kush along with their friends about to consume beer but Naira knocks at the door and the duo gets scared.

Later, Luv and Kush celebrate their birthday with Goenkas. All dance and enjoy. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai January 23, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Kartik and Naira Confront Luv and Kush About the Cigarettes.

Luv and Kush’s friends say they are going as their house party is boring but they convince them to stay and go back to their room to celebrate their birthday but gets shocked seeing Kairav and Vansh standing with the beer cans. Kairav and Vansh ask Luv and Kush to let them taste the drink but Luv says No. Afterwards, Luv tells Kairav and Vansh to bring the drink from the delivery boy who is outside if they want to have the drink. Naira spots Kairav and Vansh with a bag and doubts them. Later, Kartik and Naira catch Luv and Kush with beer cans. Luv and Kush get scared. Kartik asks Luv and Kush’s friend to go to their home.

In the precap, Luv and Kush get angry with Trisha. Naira tells Kartik not to support Luv and Kush.