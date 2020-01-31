Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai January 31, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Trisha’s Accident News Leaves Kartik, Naira and the Goenkas Shaken

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Updates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In yesterday’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Luv, Kush and Abhishek molest Trisha to make her apologies to them. The Goenkas are concerned as Trisha goes missing while Luv and Kush are in trouble. In tonight’s episode, we see Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) searching for Trisha in the academy. Naira is worried for Trisha, Kartik assures her that they will find Trisha soon. Luv, Kush, and Abhishek hide when they see Naira and Kartik in the academy. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 30, 2019 Written Update Full Episode: Kartik Pleads Vedika to Donate Her Kidney to Naira.

Kartik and Naira see Luv, Kush, and Abhishek outside the academy and questions them what are they doing there? Luv tells Kartik that they came to take Abhishek’s car which was parked outside. Kartik tells Luv and Kush to go home and they will search for Trisha and then lodge her missing complaint if they don’t find her.

In the house, Manish informs all that Kartik and Naira have gone to lodge a missing complaint of Trisha. Akhilesh tells that if anything happens to Trisha, then they will not leave the culprit. Luv, Kush, and Abhishek overhears them and gets tensed.

Meanwhile, in the police station, Kartik and Naira go to lodge the complaint. They see that some people have gathered there and are blaming one truck driver that he took his truck over a girl who was crossing the road. The truck driver defends himself and tells that he is not to blame as the girl suddenly came in front of his truck and he could not stop his truck. The police tell that the girl is alive and getting treated in the hospital and when she gets up they will come to know the truth. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 25, 2018 Written Update Full Episode: Why is Aditya Back in Kirti's Life?

Naira asks the police that the girl who met with an accident what was her age, and what type of clothes she had worn. The description what the police gave matches with Trisha. Naira gets tensed and tells Kartik that they should go and check in the hospital. Kartik and Naira go to the hospital to see whether the girl is Trisha or not. Naira sees Trisha lying in the hospital bed and gets emotional.

Kush tells Luv that if Trisha tells everything to the family then they will not spare them. Luv tells that they did not do anything and Trisha does not have any proof. Kartik informs Akhilesh about Trisha’s accident. The Goenka’s pray to God that Trisha should get well soon. Luv and Kush are scared of hearing about Trisha’s accident. Akhilesh tells all the family to cooperate with the police and give them the information they need about Trisha. Later, Luv hides Trisha’s mobile in the backyard of their house so that the police will not be able to track it. Kairav sees Luv and Kush hiding something inside the ground and wonders what is it.

Naira gets emotional seeing Trisha’s condition as she is in Coma. Kartik tells Naira that the doctors are trying their best. Naira asks the doctor when will Trisha come to her senses. The doctor tells her she cannot tell them now. The doctor asks Naira did the police found out about the men who were following her. Kartik and Naira ask the doctor were someone behind her. The doctor tells that Trisha was molested. Kartik and Naira are shocked to hear it.

In the precap, Naira gets a message from the doctor that she got a locket with Trisha’s clothes. Naira sees Abhishek wearing the same type of locket.